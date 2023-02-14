IMEU Position Announcement: Communications Assistant

Location: Palestine

ABOUT THE IMEU

The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis, and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.

ABOUT THE ROLE

Working with the Director of Communications, you will aid in helping journalists cover Palestine and Palestinians, by uncovering new stories, working with activists, maintaining up-to-date contacts and information, and being responsible for the overall functioning of the Palestine office.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Daily monitoring Israeli and Palestinian media (print, TV and radio) in order to determine any trends in coverage or issues that may be of interest to US media;

Uncover stories for US media coverage. This will be done by conducting field visits to various areas, establishing and maintaining contacts with affected individuals and developing and maintaining contacts with Palestinian and Israeli NGOs and activists;

Writing “ pitches” that will be sent to US media outlets based in Palestine (and potentially in the US);

pitches” that will be sent to US media outlets based in Palestine (and potentially in the US); Translation, including written and oral translation;

Developing and maintaining contacts with a range of Palestinian, experts, analysts, and advocates.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor ’ s degree or higher.

s degree or higher. Fluency in English and Arabic. Fluency in Hebrew is an asset.

A minimum 3 years experience working with media, preferably US media.

Solid contacts with grassroots activists and NGOs.

Strong interpersonal skillsValid Israeli or Palestinian driver ’ s license

s license Creative, results-oriented, self-starting, willing to learn multi-tasker who is very

Comfortable with “ managing up.”

managing up.” Superb organizational skills, flexibility, and detail-oriented with strong follow-

Thorough and ability to meet tight deadlines.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to create.

Effective and compelling donor materials.

Knowledge of Palestinian history, politics and culture.

Personally committed to advancing the IMEU ’ s mission.

s mission. Excellent office and computer skills, including database management, Word, Excel, Power Point, and internet research.

Ability and willingness to work occasional overtime and irregular hours (including some nights and weekends) as needed.

Willingness to do what needs to be done in order to accomplish goals and meet deadlines irrespective of formal job title or description (i.e. updating contact lists)

SUCCESS WILL LOOK LIKE:

Effectively prioritizing assignments and communicating progress.

Actively problem-solving

Completing tasks as required

HOW TO APPLY

Please email your resume, cover letter, and names of two references to [email protected] with “APPLICATION: COMMUNICATIONS ASSISTANT - PALESTINE” in the subject line.

Applications missing any of the above will not be considered.

Applications are preferred by 28 February 2023, but will be considered until this position is filled.