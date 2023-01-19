Full-Time Video Producer

IMEU Position Announcement:

Video Producer (Digital Media & Palestine Teams)

Location: Palestine

Hours: Full-time



About IMEU

The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.

About the role

As a member of the IMEU Palestine team, the Video Producer will produce compelling and informative short and long-form videos around a variety of subjects, ranging from top stories in news & politics to international coverage, as well as human interest, culture, sports, lifestyle, and viral trends. Must be based in Palestine and able to travel throughout the West Bank and inside Israel.





PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Pitching ideas for daily videos across a range of topics.

• Working with video freelancers.

• Researching, scripting, and editing news videos, averaging 1-to-5 minutes in length.

• Identifying stories with a strong visual element, stories from a range of sources, from breaking news, to user-generated content, to original storytelling concepts.

• Finding creative, visual ways to tell important stories that may not inherently have a strong visual element.

• Taking on assignments and delivering on a manager’s vision on stories you haven’t pitched yourself.

• Conducting Zoom interviews with activists, scholars, lawmakers, online creators, and other individuals frequently covered in our news videos.

• Pitching, planning, and executing on occasional original field shoots.

• Breaking down complex & important subject matter into short-form text & visual content, without sacrificing factual accuracy or sensitivity.

• Accurately forecasting & executing on budgets; tracking expenses in a timely fashion.

• Managing priorities and workload effectively to meet deadlines daily.

• Ensuring all video content follows IMEU’s Style Guide & editorial standards.

• Demonstrating the ability to be a strong team player; taking initiative in looking for ways to elevate IMEU’s content & brand as a whole.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS/ATTRIBUTES

• 2+ years of newsroom or media experience.

• Able to travel across Palestine and Israel preferred.

• Fluent speaker in English and Arabic.

• Comfortable conducting interviews.

• Strong proficiency in Adobe Premiere.

• Strong research, writing, and storytelling abilities.

• An understanding of how content is consumed on the internet and why certain videos go viral.

• A genuine enthusiasm for short-form video as a medium and for covering daily stories in a 24/7 news cycle.

• Familiarity with the style, voice, and values of IMEU as a digital outlet.

• The ability to balance multiple competing projects, of varying lengths or deadlines.

• Experience cultivating original sources



Please email your resume, cover letter, and any relevant work samples to [email protected] with “Video Producer” in the subject line.

Applications missing any of the above will not be considered.

Applications are preferred by February 10, 2023 but will be considered until this position is filled.