IMEU Position Announcement:

Communications Manager (Media & Pitching Team)

Location: Flexible (NYC, DC, LA/OC preferred)

Hours: Full-time, Work from Home

Salary: $50,000 - $65,000 (depending on experience) & excellent benefits

About IMEU

The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.

About the role

The Communications Manager will manage integrated media campaigns, often in partnership with outside organizations. The ideal candidate is a stellar writer who has successfully worked in communications, public relations or journalism and can demonstrate a keen understanding of how US news is produced and consumed. This is a great opportunity for an early to mid-career professional who is eager to make a significant contribution to a fast-paced media team. Our team is small but mighty, and passionate about social justice and Palestinian freedom.



PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead the design and execution of media campaigns around breaking news moments in Palestine/Israel and issues related to the US-based Palestine rights movement.

Suppor newsworthy initiatives of partner organizations, students, and grassroots campaigns with messaging, media strategy, and hands-on assistance.

Proactively identify opportunities/stories to pitch to US media that advance understanding of Palestinian realities and are relevant to US audiences.

Develop and foster relationships with reporters, editors and producers across the US.

Develop high quality press materials, including pitches and press lists, press releases and advisories, messaging documents and occasional op-eds.

Stay abreast of trends in media and PR.



DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS/ATTRIBUTES

At least 3 years work experience in communications, public relations, journalism or a related field

Proven track record of successful project management and strong interpersonal skills

Strong writing skills and experience pitching stories to media

Effective at both team and self-directed work

Ability to manage a multitude of tasks in a fast-paced environment

Superb organizational skills, flexibility, attention to detail, and ability to meet tight deadlines

Highly collaborative and solutions-oriented mindset with an ability to stay calm, positive and productive under tight deadlines

Knowledge of Palestinian history, politics and culture

A passion for human rights



HOW TO APPLY

Please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with “Communications Manager” in the subject line.

Applications missing any of the above will not be considered.

Applications preferred by May 13, but will be considered until this position is filled.

Salary is based on experience. Excellent benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, a retirement plan, wellness stipend and generous vacation leave.