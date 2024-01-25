IMEU Position Announcement: Development Manager

LOCATION: Remote, preferably from Orange County/Los Angeles or New York City

About the IMEU: The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis, and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.

About the position: The Development Manager is a key member of IMEU’s fundraising team – and a self-starter and problem-solver. Reporting to the Director of Development, the Development Manager will provide support for the planning and execution of fundraising, stewardship communication, foundation relations and event planning.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Communications & Appeals Lead the execution of fundraising appeals (mail, email, social media) Assist with preparation and execution of year-end fundraising appeal Analyze giving to help segment donor lists and tailor outreach Foundations Keep track of active foundation grants and required reporting Draft timely, compelling reports and updates for foundation officers Research, qualify and connect with new potential institutional funders Events Support Development Director to plan, prepare, and execute major events, from invitations, RSVP collection, registration, researching venues, etc. Help IMEU expand our reach through smaller donor gatherings



REQUIRED SKILLS

Five+ years of fundraising experience

Ability to effectively manage large amounts of data and mailing lists

Proficiency in Funraise or similar fundraising database

Excellent working knowledge of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Excellent writing, verbal, grammar, and spelling skills

Outstanding organizational skills and keen attention to detail

Experience with HTML, web-based content management systems, and e-communications programs

Strong computer and technology skills



DESIRED ATTRIBUTES

Commitment to IMEU’s mission & passion for social justice and Palestinian rights

Commitment to quality and timeliness in all aspects of work

Pride and ownership in work product

Proactive and resourceful nature with excellent problem-solving skills, including an ability to anticipate problems and offer proactive solutions

Relationship development and management skills

Flexible and adaptive work style with the ability to thrive in a growing, entrepreneurial, mission-driven environment

Ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment; and ability to attend/work evening events

Ability to maintain momentum through exposure to difficult subject matter - human rights abuses and atrocities



COMPENSATION & BENEFITS:

$70,000 - $82,000 based on experience. Excellent benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, a retirement plan, and generous vacation leave.



To apply: please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with “IMEU Development Manager” in the subject line.

Applications preferred by February 9, 2024 but will be considered on a rolling basis until this position is filled.



IMEU understands that some or most applicants will not have every skill and qualification listed, and we are committed to supporting employees in professional growth. A strong candidate who is interested in growing and learning in this role will possess at least 75% of the qualifications. If this is you, then we strongly encourage you to submit an application for consideration.

IMEU makes employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, body size or expression, gender identity or expression, age, disability, or any other identity-based characteristics.