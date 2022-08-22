IMEU Positions Announcement

About IMEU

The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.



Positions Available

Part-Time Development & Events Associate

Full-Time Video Editor