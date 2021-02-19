Israel Election Guide 2021

While trying to get the virulently racist Religious Zionism list elected to the Knesset, during the March 2021 campaign

Once again, as he did

The March 23 vote will be the fourth election in two years

The Parties/Electoral Lists & Notable Candidates

The following provides a brief description of the major parties, their policies towards the Palestinians, and notable candidates.

Broadly speaking, the parties and electoral lists can be divided into two categories: Zionist, which supports Israel’s system of Jewish privilege, and non-Zionist, which supports full equality for all citizens. The latter are comprised mainly of Palestinian citizens of Israel, about 1.9 million people, who make up about 21% of Israel’s population.

The number (1) to the left of the candidate names denotes their place on their party’s electoral list.

Likud

Party leader : Benjamin Netanyahu

Number of Knesset seats won in 2020 : 36

Likud has been the most powerful right-wing party in Israel since it was formed in the early 1970s and has governed continuously under Netanyahu since 2009.

Likud opposes the two-state solution and Palestinian statehood or self-determination in any part of Palestine/Israel. It strongly supports the construction of illegal Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian land and formal annexation of the occupied Palestinian West Bank. During the 2019 and 2020 election campaigns, Netanyahu repeatedly threatened to annex large parts of the West Bank. Netanyahu declared he would temporarily “suspend” official annexation after Trump brokered a deal normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in August 2020 and in the face of massive international opposition.

Notable Candidates

(1) Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister (see here for more on Netanyahu)

(2) Yuli Edelstein, Minister of Health, Speaker of the Knesset

Edelstein was born in the Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union, immigrating to Israel in the late 1980s and moving to an illegal West Bank settlement on occupied Palestinian land outside of Jerusalem.

He supports formal annexation of large parts of the occupied Palestinian West Bank. Following Trump's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights in March 2019, he welcomed the move as a good first step towards annexation of the West Bank.

In October 2019, Edelstein slammed Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders for saying if elected president he would leverage the massive amount of US taxpayer dollars going to fund the Israeli military to pressure Israel into ending its nearly 15-year-old illegal siege on Palestinians in Gaza, declaring Sanders should "stop talking nonsense."

(4) Miri Regev, Minister of Transportation and Road Safety, former Minister of Culture and Sport (2015-2020)

​5) Yariv Levin, Former Minister of Internal Security (2015) and Minister of Tourism (2015-2020)

Another hardline ideologue, a supporter of Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise, and opponent of Palestinian rights and self-determination, Levin helped to pass the “ lead the effort to pass the “ Jewish nation-state ” law in 2018, which formally enshrines in Israel’s quasi-constitutional laws the superior rights and privileges Jewish Israelis enjoy over indigenous Palestinian citizens of Israel, who comprise about 21% of the population.

​In February 2014, during a meeting between the US ambassador to Israel and a group of right-wing members of Israel’s government intended to improve relations with the Obama administration, Levin demanded the US support Israel without question, stating: "We see our alliance with you as unconditional. When there is a true alliance, it is proved by you standing behind us, even when you think we're wrong.

Levin has also attacked liberal Jews in the US, including criticizing the marriage of Chelsea Clinton, declaring in 2016:

“Reform Jews in the United States are a dying world. Assimilation is taking place on a vast scale. They are not even tracking this properly in their communities. It is evidenced by the fact that a man who calls himself a Reform rabbi stands there with a priest and officiates at the wedding of the daughter of Hillary Clinton and no one condemns it, thereby legitimizing it.”

In January 2013, Levin told a conference addressing possible annexation of the Palestinian West Bank that Israel is already cementing control even without official annexation and will leave only “marginal appendages” of Palestinian land remaining:

“In this way, we will try, slowly but surely, to expand the circle of settlements, and to afterwards extend the roads that lead to them, and so forth. At the end of this process, the facts on the ground will be that whatever remains [of occupied Palestinian land] will be merely marginal appendages… We fully agree and are completely united behind the prime minister’s position, which is to strengthen our foothold in the Land of Israel, to build in [occupied East] Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria [the West Bank].”

​​In February 2014, Israel’s parliament passed a law sponsored by Levin legally distinguishing between Christian and Muslim Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel, declaring that Christian Palestinians in Israel are not in fact Arab, part of an effort to divide Israel’s minority Palestinian population. According to Levin, Christians are “our natural allies, a counterbalance against the Muslims who want to destroy the state from within.” A few weeks prior to the passage of the law, he declared: “This is a historic and important move that could help balance the State of Israel, and connect us and the Christians, and I’m being careful about not calling them Arabs because they aren’t Arabs.” In fact, almost all Christian Palestinians are Arabs, and consider themselves to be such, and have long formed an integral part of Palestinian society.

(7) Nir Barkat, Former Mayor of Jerusalem (2008-2018)

(9) Avi Dichter, Former Deputy Minister of Defense (2019-2020) and Minister of Public Security (2006-2009)

A former head of Israel’s internal secret police, the Shin Bet, Dichter introduced the original version of the “Jewish nation-state law” that was passed by Israel’s parliament in July 2018, formalizing in Israeli law the superior rights and privileges that Jewish Israelis enjoy over indigenous Palestinian and other non-Jewish Israeli citizens.

(43) Yehuda Glick

Glick was born in the US, immigrated to Israel in 1974, and now lives illegally on occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank settlement of Otniel. He is a messianic Jewish extremist and high-profile leader of the Temple Mount movement, which advocates the building of a Jewish temple in the venerated Noble Sanctuary Mosque complex in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. (See here and here for more on Glick and the Temple Mount

Religious Zionism (Jewish Power, National Union & Noam parties)

Party leader : Bezalel Smotrich

Number of Knesset seats won in 2020 : 2 (National Union)

A new alliance of three extreme right parties (Jewish Power, National Union and Noam) that was brokered by Netanyahu who hopes that running together they will get enough votes to qualify for seats in the next Knesset and support him for prime minister.

Jewish Power (“Otzma Yehudit” in Hebrew) is an overtly racist, fascist party made up of followers of the late Meir Kahane, whose Kach party was banned from Israeli politics in 1988 due to its virulent racism and is considered a terrorist organization by the US. The party and its candidates advocate the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Israel and the occupied territories. Its platform (Hebrew) calls for establishing “a national authority for encouraging emigration” of Palestinians. During the 2019 and 2020 election campaigns, Jewish Power leaders Michael Ben-Ari (a former Knesset member for National Union), Baruch Marzel, and Bentzi Gopstein were banned by the Supreme Court from running because of their long history of extreme racism and inciting hatred and violence against Palestinians and left-wing Israelis. When Netanyahu made an electoral deal with Jewish Power during the 2019 election, it sparked outrage, even among many staunch supporters of Israel.

National Union also advocates the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. In 2017, the party released a plan calling for official Israeli annexation of the Palestinian West Bank and stipulates any Palestinians living there must accept permanent subjugation, voluntarily leave, or be forced to leave or be killed by the Israeli military.

Formed in 2019, Noam is a small party composed of ultra-Orthodox Jews best known for being virulently homophobic. In 2019, it sparked controversy with a campaign ad comparing followers of Reform Judaism, left-wingers, and LGBTQ people to Nazis.

Notable Candidates

(1) Bezalel Smotrich, Leader of the National Union party, Former Minister of Transportation and Road Safety (2019-2020)