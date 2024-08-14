Position Announcement: Development Assistant

About the IMEU:

The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit that educates audiences in the U.S. about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream U.S. media access to facts, analysis, and experts to help them cover the issue accurately and in-depth and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.

About the Role:

The Development Assistant is a crucial member of IMEU’s fundraising team. This position works with our Director of Development on organizing and optimizing the donor database, engaging donors, generating timely reports, supporting fundraiser events, and overseeing donor stewardship. The ideal candidate will be highly organized and detail-oriented.

A successful candidate will have a passion for fundraising and a proven ability to build strong relationships with various stakeholders and organizational partners. You are passionate about social justice and Palestinian rights, have excellent organizational and event management skills, and are dedicated to the IMEU's mission. You are entrepreneurial in overcoming obstacles, flexible to changing priorities, and ready to meet challenges and opportunities as they emerge. You are also resilient and can maintain momentum when exposed to difficult subject matter, such as human rights abuses and atrocities.



Under the supervision of the Director of Development, the Development Assistant will be accountable for the following areas :



Data and Reporting

Accurately enter donations and pledges into the IMEU donor database.

Process and verify online donations through third-party platforms.

Ensure the donor database is up-to-date and maintained according to best practices.

Perform mail merges and send weekly thank-you letters and emails to donors.

Partner with the Associate Director to design reports, segment donors, cultivate small/mid-level donors, and contribute to the IMEU Annual Report.

Event and Administrative Support

Maintain and update recipient lists and accurately track RSVPs.

Draft, schedule, and send weekly e-vites and reminders.

Configure and update the ticketing platform and Google Drive folders as needed.

Manage event supplies and prepare expense reports, including procurement of gifts for guests and speakers.

Collect and organize digital materials for event collateral (photos, videos, articles).

Arrange travel accommodations, including booking flights and hotel reservations.

Organize supplies, supervise volunteers, and oversee registration on event day.

Conduct post-event follow-up and fundraising incentives, including distributing surveys and sending thank-you gifts.

Development Support

Research and evaluate vendors, software solutions, donor interests, and philanthropy trends.

Collect and compile reporting materials, including metrics and donor endorsements.



Qualifications :

Minimum of three years in fundraising, administration, or event planning.

Strong organizational, planning, and administrative skills.

Excellent attention to detail.

Proven ability to manage large data sets and mailing lists effectively.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint) and Adobe Acrobat or other PDF editing software.

Familiarity with: CRMs such as DonorPerfect, Raiser’s Edge, Salesforce, or Funraise. Event ticketing and auction platforms like Givergy, Givesmart, or Classy. HTML, web-based content management systems, and e-communication programs. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to manage multiple tasks, meet deadlines, and work independently and collaboratively.





Compensation and Benefits :

The salary range for this position is $52,500 – $57,000/annual. Salary is based on experience and is consistent with the IMEU's compensation framework.

IMEU offers excellent benefits, including generous vacation and leave, an employer-hosted 401(k), 100% employer-covered health, dental, and vision insurance for the employee, generous paid parental leave, and other benefits consistent with the Employee Handbook.



Location :

Remote, United States. NYC or DC Preferred (travel required for fundraising dinners twice a year)



Application Process :

Interested candidates should submit their application via BeApplied. Applications sent via email instead of BeApplied will not be considered . If you need assistance to complete the application, please email [email protected].

We review applications on a rolling basis and will contact qualified candidates for interviews. Thank you for your interest in joining the IMEU team!





Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal employment opportunity and having a diverse staff are fundamental principles at the IMEU, and as such, we are committed to creating a diverse and multicultural work environment. We strongly encourage and seek applications from women, people of color, and bilingual and bicultural individuals, as well as members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities. We are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants without regard to race (including traits historically associated with race), ethnicity, religion, color, sex (including childbirth, breastfeeding, and related medical conditions), gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, uniform service member and veteran status, marital status, pregnancy, age, protected medical condition, genetic information, disability, or any other protected status in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws.

This policy extends to all aspects of our employment practices, including, but not limited to, recruiting, hiring, discipline, termination, promotions, transfers, compensation, benefits, training, leaves of absence, and other terms and conditions of employment.

The IMEU is committed to complying with all laws protecting qualified individuals with disabilities, as well as employees’ religious beliefs and practices. This policy extends to all aspects of our employment practices, including, but not limited to, recruiting, hiring, discipline, termination, promotions, transfers, compensation, benefits, training, leaves of absence, and other terms and conditions of employment. The IMEU will provide a reasonable accommodation for any known physical or mental disability of a qualified individual and/or employees’ religious beliefs and practices, as required by law.

If you require an accommodation, please notify Human Resources. Once the IMEU is aware of the need for an accommodation, it will engage in an interactive process to identify possible accommodations.