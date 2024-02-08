POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT: Full-time Associate Director of Digital Media

LOCATION: East Coast, Remote

About the IMEU: The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis, and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.



About the position: The ideal candidate is an experienced digital media professional who has successfully managed organizational digital media strategy, and staff. The Associate Director of Digital Media, in close collaboration with IMEU's Communications Director, will lead IMEU's digital media vision and strategy and manage a small digital team.

The position requires a sharp sense of how to translate IMEU's strategic objectives, news developments, and current digital consumption trends into impactful channel curation. The ideal candidate is an expert across social media platforms and can turn data and analytics into editorial guidance and decision-making.

This is a great opportunity for a talented digital specialist who is eager to make a meaningful contribution to a high-impact, mission-driven team.





REQUIRED EXPERIENCE: 5 - 7 years experience in digital media; track record of successful staff management.



PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage a team of digital staff to plan and implement IMEU’s social media strategy, publishing timely, engaging, high-quality original content across IMEU’s social platforms, including our podcast and website

Oversee planning and development of all content across platforms

Monitor analytics and consumption trends, adjusting and optimizing digital strategy accordingly

Ensure platforms reflect the moment, keeping up with major news and political developments while pushing key conversations

Develop, implement, and manage strategic social media campaigns

Collaborate with organizational partners and across IMEU teams

Mentor staff, providing regular feedback and opportunities for growth

Lead team meetings and determine short- and long-term priorities

Review and approve content, ensuring adherence to IMEU's best practices

REQUIRED SKILLS

A deep understanding of the social and digital media landscape, including consumption trends, platform-specific best practices, analytics, and audience engagement

Ability to successfully craft, execute, and manage high-impact digital media campaigns with an understanding of the role content plays in achieving campaign objectives

Ability to manage and mentor a small team with a growth-minded approach

Ability to manage competing priorities and projects and meet tight deadlines

An understanding of how to use visuals and text together to tell stories effectively across platforms

Ability to generate creative ideas to tell stories in new ways

Strong news sense and prioritization skills

Ability to quickly write and edit clear, compelling copy

Ability to successfully collaborate across teams and with partners}

Knowledge of Palestinian history, politics, current events, and culture



DESIRED ATTRIBUTES

Commitment to IMEU’s mission and passion for Palestinian rights

Flexible and adaptive work style with the ability to thrive in a growing, entrepreneurial, mission-driven environment

Proactive and resourceful nature with excellent problem-solving skills, including an ability to anticipate problems and offer solutions

Ability to stay calm and productive under tight deadlines

Ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment

Ability to maintain momentum through exposure to difficult subject matter

Taking pride in mentoring junior staff

Detail-oriented and organized

Willingness to pinch-hit when needed



COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

$80,000 - $95,000 based on experience. Excellent benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, a retirement plan, and generous vacation leave.



To apply: please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with “IMEU Associate Director of Digital Media” in the subject line. Applications preferred by January 29, 2024 but will be considered on a rolling basis until this position is filled.



IMEU understands that some or most applicants will not have every skill and qualification listed, and we are committed to supporting employees in professional growth. A strong candidate who is interested in growing and learning in this role will possess at least 75% of the listed qualifications. If this is you, then we strongly encourage you to submit an application for consideration.



IMEU makes employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, body size or expression, gender identity or expression, age, disability, or any other identity-based characteristics.