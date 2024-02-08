POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT: Full-time Associate Director of Media Relations

LOCATION: East Coast, Remote

About the IMEU: The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis, and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.

About the position: The ideal candidate is an experienced communications professional who has successfully managed communications campaigns and staff. The Associate Director of Media Relations, in close collaboration with IMEU's Communications Director, will lead IMEU's strategic communications work to amplify Palestinian stories in mainstream media and manage a small team of communications staff.



This is a great opportunity for a savvy media professional who is eager to make a meaningful contribution to a high-impact, mission-driven team.



REQUIRED EXPERIENCE: 5 - 7 years experience in communications, public relations, journalism or a related field; track record of successful staff management.



PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage a small but mighty pitching team Manage staff, ensuring project clarity, and achievement of goals and deadlines Mentor staff, providing regular feedback and opportunities for growth

Oversee pitching team's day-to-day work & big-picture projects Lead team meetings and determine short- and long-term priorities Work with team to pitch stories; design and execute media campaigns Develop and maintain relationships with journalists Collaborate with organizational partners and across IMEU teams

Develop media resources & assist on projects Develop timely communications materials, including topic-based messaging based on best practices Assist on other projects as needed



REQUIRED SKILLS

Stellar writing, editing, and overall communications skills

A deep understanding of the media landscape and industry, including trends and best practices

Ability to successfully craft, execute, and manage high-impact media campaigns

Ability to manage and mentor a small team

Ability to manage day-to-day priorities and meet big-picture goals

Subject matter expertise (Palestinian history and politics)



DESIRED ATTRIBUTES

Commitment to IMEU’s mission and passion for Palestinian rights

Flexible and adaptive work style with the ability to thrive in a growing, entrepreneurial, mission-driven environment

Proactive and resourceful nature with excellent problem-solving skills, including an ability to anticipate problems and offer solutions

Ability to stay calm and productive under tight deadlines

Ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment

Ability to maintain momentum through exposure to difficult subject matter

Taking pride in mentoring junior staff

Detail-oriented and organized

Willingness to pinch-hit when needed



COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

$80,000 - $95,000 based on experience. Excellent benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, a retirement plan, and generous vacation leave.



To apply: please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with “IMEU Associate Director of Media Relations” in the subject line. Applications are preferred by February 29, 2024 but will be considered on a rolling basis until this position is filled.



IMEU understands that some or most applicants will not have every skill and qualification listed, and we are committed to supporting employees in professional growth. A strong candidate who is interested in growing and learning in this role will possess at least 75% of the listed qualifications. If this is you, then we strongly encourage you to submit an application for consideration.



IMEU makes employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, body size or expression, gender identity or expression, age, disability, or any other identity-based characteristics.