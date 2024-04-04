POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT: Full Time Operations Manager

LOCATION: REMOTE, Southern California/Orange County preferred, anywhere in US considered

About the IMEU: The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis, and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.

About the position: The Operations Manager is responsible for managing IMEU’s daily finance and HR operations to ensure IMEU runs smoothly, team members are supported, and the organization is compliant with best practices, policies, and procedures. The successful candidate will be a highly organized, detail-oriented self-starter and problem-solver who understands the importance of strong systems and processes to ensure smooth organizational operations.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE: At least 3 - 5 years direct experience working in an HR, operations, administrative, and/or finance position

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Finance Track and process daily finance operations, including processing deposits, invoices, and reimbursements Support annual audit and end of year closeout Ensure filing compliance with federal and state requirements

Human Resources Coordinate recruitment processes for staff positions with hiring leads Manage onboarding and offboarding processes, and daily staff support Coordinate professional development & training for team members

Other Duties As Assigned Receive and process organizational mail and email Assist in logistical planning for staff retreats and in-person events Support data processing for media campaigns Provide strategic research and support as needed Contribute to ongoing refinement of operational systems



REQUIRED SKILLS

Exceptional attention to detail

Excellent organizational, planning, and administrative skills

Ability to understand and improve systems

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to give and receive feedback, and ability to translate mistakes into future success and competency

Ability to handle multiple tasks and meet deadlines, whether working independently or collaboratively with a team

Excellent problem solving skills and ability to anticipate problems in advance

Positive and solution oriented attitude



DESIRED ATTRIBUTES

Commitment to IMEU’s mission & passion for social justice and Palestinian rights

Commitment to quality and timeliness in all aspects of work

Pride and ownership in work product

Flexible and adaptive work style with the ability to thrive in a growing, entrepreneurial, mission-driven environment

Occasional weekend and evening hours will be required

Occasional travel with be required

Ability to maintain momentum through exposure to difficult subject matter



COMPENSATION & BENEFITS:

$70,000 - $82,500 based on experience. Excellent benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, a retirement plan, and generous vacation leave.



To apply: please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with “IMEU Operations Manager” in the subject line.

Applications preferred by April 26, 2024 but will be considered on a rolling basis until this position is filled.



IMEU understands that some or most applicants will not have every skill and qualification listed, and we are committed to supporting employees in professional growth. A strong candidate who is interested in growing and learning in this role will possess at least 75% of the listed qualifications. If this is you, then we strongly encourage you to submit an application for consideration.

IMEU makes employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, body size or expression, gender identity or expression, age, disability, or any other identity-based characteristics.