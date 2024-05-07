POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT: Full Time Social Media Manager

LOCATION: East Coast Preferred, Remote
About the IMEU: The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis, and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.
About the position: The Social Media Manager will play a critical role on IMEU’s Digital Team, providing organizational and logistical support for digital content to achieve strategic objectives. This role ensures the success of overarching organizational goals by scheduling and tracking original content, analyzing platform data, and collaborating across teams to bring digital campaigns to life. The right candidate will have a demonstrated track record of success in social media management, plus a solution oriented attitude.
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE: 3 - 5 years
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Set and maintain social media calendar and posting schedule; schedule and publish approved content on social media channels
- Create metrics reports utilizing platform data to discern trends, including conducting data analysis to develop informed decisions
- Ensure content aligns with channel objectives and strategy
- Track comments and content reviews through the lens of content development
- Coordinate with internal teams to amplify campaigns and other content, webinars, etc. appropriately
- Support outreach efforts and coordination with partner organizations and individuals
- Implement SEO solutions on relevant channels
- Handle community engagement, including responding to comments and direct messages on social accounts
- Review content for relevance to digital and organizational campaigns
REQUIRED SKILLS
- Understanding of and proven experience (3-5 years) in managing multi-platform content distribution
- Experience supporting content production and content producers
- Competency in social media platform use, including but not limited to Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Hootsuite
- Experience implementing multi-platform social media strategy
- Strong writing and grammar skills for digital copy
- Ability to analyze and study social media analytics, as well as provide recommendations for improving performance in the short-term/long-term
- Exposure to potentially graphic or difficult imagery in order to review and/or post social media content
- Dedication to keeping up to date with new and emerging social media trends
- Exceptionally organized and detailed-oriented with strong skills in time management, planning, and task completion
- Works effectively, both independently and collaboratively, in teams
- Ability to produce excellent results in both analytical and creative projects
- Experience in project coordination/management
- Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines
DESIRED ATTRIBUTES
- Commitment to IMEU’s mission and passion for social justice and Palestinian rights
- Commitment to quality and timeliness in all aspects of work
- Pride and ownership in work product
- Proactive and resourceful nature with excellent problem-solving skills, including an ability to anticipate problems and offer proactive solutions
- Flexible and adaptive work style with the ability to thrive in a growing, entrepreneurial, mission-driven environment
- Ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment
COMPENSATION & BENEFITS
$70,000 - $82,500 based on experience. Excellent benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, a retirement plan, and generous vacation leave.
To apply: please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with “IMEU Social Media Manager” in the subject line.
Applications preferred by May 31, 2024 but will be considered on a rolling basis until this position is filled.
IMEU understands that some or most applicants will not have every skill and qualification listed, and we are committed to supporting employees in professional growth. A strong candidate who is interested in growing and learning in this role will possess at least 75% of the listed qualifications. If this is you, then we strongly encourage you to submit an application for consideration.
IMEU makes employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, body size or expression, gender identity or expression, age, disability, or any other identity-based characteristics.