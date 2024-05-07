POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT: Full Time Social Media Manager

LOCATION: East Coast Preferred, Remote

About the IMEU: The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis, and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.

About the position: The Social Media Manager will play a critical role on IMEU’s Digital Team, providing organizational and logistical support for digital content to achieve strategic objectives. This role ensures the success of overarching organizational goals by scheduling and tracking original content, analyzing platform data, and collaborating across teams to bring digital campaigns to life. The right candidate will have a demonstrated track record of success in social media management, plus a solution oriented attitude.



REQUIRED EXPERIENCE: 3 - 5 years

RESPONSIBILITIES

Set and maintain social media calendar and posting schedule; schedule and publish approved content on social media channels

Create metrics reports utilizing platform data to discern trends, including conducting data analysis to develop informed decisions

Ensure content aligns with channel objectives and strategy

Track comments and content reviews through the lens of content development

Coordinate with internal teams to amplify campaigns and other content, webinars, etc. appropriately

Support outreach efforts and coordination with partner organizations and individuals

Implement SEO solutions on relevant channels

Handle community engagement, including responding to comments and direct messages on social accounts

Review content for relevance to digital and organizational campaigns

REQUIRED SKILLS

Understanding of and proven experience (3-5 years) in managing multi-platform content distribution

Experience supporting content production and content producers

Competency in social media platform use, including but not limited to Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Hootsuite

Experience implementing multi-platform social media strategy

Strong writing and grammar skills for digital copy

Ability to analyze and study social media analytics, as well as provide recommendations for improving performance in the short-term/long-term

Exposure to potentially graphic or difficult imagery in order to review and/or post social media content

Dedication to keeping up to date with new and emerging social media trends

Exceptionally organized and detailed-oriented with strong skills in time management, planning, and task completion

Works effectively, both independently and collaboratively, in teams

Ability to produce excellent results in both analytical and creative projects

Experience in project coordination/management

Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines

DESIRED ATTRIBUTES

Commitment to IMEU’s mission and passion for social justice and Palestinian rights

Commitment to quality and timeliness in all aspects of work

Pride and ownership in work product

Proactive and resourceful nature with excellent problem-solving skills, including an ability to anticipate problems and offer proactive solutions

Flexible and adaptive work style with the ability to thrive in a growing, entrepreneurial, mission-driven environment

Ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

$70,000 - $82,500 based on experience. Excellent benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, a retirement plan, and generous vacation leave.

To apply: please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with “IMEU Social Media Manager” in the subject line.



Applications preferred by May 31, 2024 but will be considered on a rolling basis until this position is filled.



IMEU understands that some or most applicants will not have every skill and qualification listed, and we are committed to supporting employees in professional growth. A strong candidate who is interested in growing and learning in this role will possess at least 75% of the listed qualifications. If this is you, then we strongly encourage you to submit an application for consideration.

IMEU makes employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, body size or expression, gender identity or expression, age, disability, or any other identity-based characteristics.