Position Announcement: Temporary Development Associate

IMEU Temp Position Announcement : Fundraising Team Member

(June 2023 - January 2024)

Location and Hours

Remote, U.S.-based, part-time (20-25 hours per week), work from home (travel for events may be required)

About IMEU

The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis, and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.

About the role

We’re looking for an enthusiastic and passionate quick learner to join our fun development/fundraising team while one of our colleagues is on parental leave from July to mid-January. Reporting to the IMEU’s Development Director, the ideal candidate will be a highly organized, energetic, detail-oriented self-starter and problem-solver who understands and embodies passionate fundraising for an important cause.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with the Development Director to make sure fundraising goals are met

Create and coordinate content for fundraising campaigns, leading on writing and executing email, social media, and mail appeals for the campaigns, with input and support from other staff members

Prepare grant proposals and provide regular reports on grant activities and outcomes, research and identify potential grant opportunities

Work alongside the Development Director to coordinate, plan, promote, and execute events

Support the development of materials used for fundraising

Assist with other relevant tasks as required

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS/ATTRIBUTES

3+ years in a non-profit development role, preferably with management experience

Appreciation of the values and mission of the IMEU

Grant writing and management experience

Experience creating and managing fundraising campaigns that include segmented direct mail, email, and social media communications

Experience managing projects and ensuring deadlines are met

Excellent organizational, planning, and administrative skills

Keen attention to detail and eye for good design

Strong technical skills including Google - Drive, Docs Microsoft Office – proficiency in Outlook, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint CRM experience – proficiency with a CRM like DonorPerfect, Raiser’s Edge, Salesforce, Funraise Email marketing tools such as Mailchimp, Campaign Monitor, Constant Contact Graphic design tools such as Canva, Photoshop Event ticketing & auction platforms – such as Givergy, Givesmart, Classy

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Self-motivated and self-starting

Able to work well with others

Excellent problem solving skills, anticipating issues and offering solutions

A good sense of humor!

HOW TO APPLY

Please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with “Development Associate” in the subject line.

Applications missing either of the above will not be considered.

Applications are preferred by June 15th, but will be considered until this position is filled.

Salary is $20-30/hour, depending on experience.