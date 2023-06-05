Position Announcement: Temporary Development Associate
IMEU Temp Position Announcement: Fundraising Team Member
(June 2023 - January 2024)
Location and Hours
Remote, U.S.-based, part-time (20-25 hours per week), work from home (travel for events may be required)
About IMEU
The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit that educates audiences in the US about Palestine and Palestinians through media. We do this by offering mainstream US media access to facts, analysis, and experts in order to help them cover the issue with accuracy and depth, and by creating and disseminating original videos, photo essays, and other content.
About the role
We’re looking for an enthusiastic and passionate quick learner to join our fun development/fundraising team while one of our colleagues is on parental leave from July to mid-January. Reporting to the IMEU’s Development Director, the ideal candidate will be a highly organized, energetic, detail-oriented self-starter and problem-solver who understands and embodies passionate fundraising for an important cause.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work with the Development Director to make sure fundraising goals are met
- Create and coordinate content for fundraising campaigns, leading on writing and executing email, social media, and mail appeals for the campaigns, with input and support from other staff members
- Prepare grant proposals and provide regular reports on grant activities and outcomes, research and identify potential grant opportunities
- Work alongside the Development Director to coordinate, plan, promote, and execute events
- Support the development of materials used for fundraising
- Assist with other relevant tasks as required
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS/ATTRIBUTES
- 3+ years in a non-profit development role, preferably with management experience
- Appreciation of the values and mission of the IMEU
- Grant writing and management experience
- Experience creating and managing fundraising campaigns that include segmented direct mail, email, and social media communications
- Experience managing projects and ensuring deadlines are met
- Excellent organizational, planning, and administrative skills
- Keen attention to detail and eye for good design
- Strong technical skills including
- Google - Drive, Docs
- Microsoft Office – proficiency in Outlook, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint
- CRM experience – proficiency with a CRM like DonorPerfect, Raiser’s Edge, Salesforce, Funraise
- Email marketing tools such as Mailchimp, Campaign Monitor, Constant Contact
- Graphic design tools such as Canva, Photoshop
- Event ticketing & auction platforms – such as Givergy, Givesmart, Classy
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Self-motivated and self-starting
- Able to work well with others
- Excellent problem solving skills, anticipating issues and offering solutions
- A good sense of humor!
HOW TO APPLY
Please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] with “Development Associate” in the subject line.
Applications missing either of the above will not be considered.
Applications are preferred by June 15th, but will be considered until this position is filled.
Salary is $20-30/hour, depending on experience.