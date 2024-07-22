Fact Sheet: 288 Days of Israel’s Genocide in Gaza: By the Numbers
Hungry children line up for food aid in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, June 2024. (Photo credit: AP)
Fatalities
- More than 39,000: Number of Palestinians killed. It’s estimated that more than 10,000 others are missing under the rubble and presumed dead. According to the Lancet medical journal, if Israel’s assault ended today, the number of deaths directly or indirectly caused by it could total up to an estimated 186,000 or more in the coming months and years, including from reproductive, communicable, and non-communicable diseases.
- Approximately 15,000: Number of children killed. It’s estimated that 4,000 others are missing under the rubble and presumed dead. In December, UNICEF declared Gaza to be the “world’s most dangerous place to be a child.”
- More than 500: Number of medical workers killed, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics. They include more than 50 highly specialized doctors. As noted by the UN Human Rights Office: “These killings have occurred against the backdrop of systematic attacks on hospitals and other medical facilities in violation of the laws of war.”
- At least 539: Number of internally displaced people killed while sheltering in UN facilities.
- At least 274: Number of aid workers killed, including at least 197 who worked for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
- As many as 140: Number of journalists and other media workers killed.
- At least 34: Number of Palestinians who have died from malnutrition due to Israel’s weaponization of starvation, most of them children. As noted by Human Rights Watch, Israel “has deliberately blocked the delivery of aid, food, and fuel into Gaza, while impeding humanitarian assistance and depriving civilians of the means to survive. Israeli officials ordering or carrying out these actions are committing collective punishment against the civilian population and the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, both of which are war crimes.”
- At least 40: Number of Palestinians taken captive from Gaza who have died while being held by the Israeli military, including at least two doctors: Dr. Adnan Al-Bursh, head of orthopedics at Al-Shifa Hospital, who was imprisoned for four months and tortured, and Dr. Iyad Al Rantisi, director of the women’s hospital in the Kamal Adwan Hospital, who was also tortured and died while under interrogation after just six days in Israeli custody.
Injuries & disease
- More than 89,800: Number of Palestinians injured.
- More than 1,000: Number of children who have had one or both legs amputated between October and November 2023 alone, including babies as young as one-year-old. Many of the amputations were performed without anesthesia due to Israel preventing the entry of medical supplies.
- More than 25%: Percentage of Gaza’s population who have fallen severely ill from easily preventable diseases due to a lack of clean water and sanitation. As noted by Oxfam: “Israel has been systematically weaponizing water against Palestinians in Gaza, showing disregard for human life and international law.”
- At least 990,000: Number of cases of acute respiratory infections. There have also been at least 574,000 cases of acute watery diarrhea, 107,000 cases of jaundice syndrome, and 12,000 cases of bloody diarrhea, “with the real number of infections likely much higher,” according to the UN.
People forcibly displaced, taken captive & tortured
- Nearly 2 million: Number of Palestinians who have been ethnically cleansed from their homes, about 90% of the population. Many have been forced to flee for their lives repeatedly, some as many as 10 times.
- Thousands: Number of Palestinians taken captive by Israel’s occupying army, most of them civilians. The exact figure is unknown because Israel hasn’t released it, however they include at least 214 doctors and other medical workers who were abducted while on duty. Many of them have been subject to severe abuse and torture in Israeli prison camps.
Hospitals, homes, schools & other buildings damaged or destroyed
- 31: Number of hospitals damaged or destroyed, out of a total of 36 hospitals, part of a systematic pattern of attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system. Only 16 hospitals are still partially functional, with shortages of medication, staff, and equipment. As noted by the UN Human Rights Office: “The killing, detention and enforced disappearance of health workers in Gaza, in parallel with the systematic attacks and destruction of hospitals and other medical facilities, has had a devastating impact on the people.”
- More than 79,000: Number of homes completely destroyed. More than 370,000 others have been damaged.
- More than 80%: Percentage of schools that have been severely damaged or destroyed, including all 12 of Gaza’s universities.
- More than 200: Number of cultural and historical sites that have been destroyed, including libraries, cultural centers, museums, and cemeteries.
- More than 340: Number of mosques damaged or destroyed, including the iconic 700-year-old Great Omari Mosque. At least three churches have also been damaged or destroyed, including one of the oldest in the world, the St Porphyrius Church.
US government complicity
- Nearly $18 billion: Amount of funding the US government has appropriated for Israel since its genocidal campaign began.
- More than 24,500: Number of bombs and missiles the US has transferred to Israel since its genocidal campaign began, including at least 14,000 massive 2,000-pound bombs; 6,500 500-pound bombs; 3,000 Hellfire missiles; and 1,000 bunker buster bombs. The US has also given Israel more than 57,000 artillery shells and more than 13,000 tank shells.
- 3: Number of UN cease-fire resolutions vetoed by President Joe Biden.
Legal rulings & warrants
- 2: Number of court rulings that Israel may be guilty of genocide, from the International Court of Justice, which is investigating further, and a US federal court.
- 2: Number of warrants requested by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, for the arrests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including:
“Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.”
“Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health.”
“Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population.”
“Extermination and/or murder… including in the context of deaths caused by starvation.”
“Other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity.”