Quick Facts: Yair Lapid

Born in 1963, Lapid is a former journalist and TV host who entered politics in 2012 with the founding of the center right Yesh Atid ("There Is a Future") party, which he leads. His father, who was also a prominent journalist and politician, was from what is Serbia today, immigrating to the newly established state of Israel in 1948. Lapid’s mother was a well-known writer whose father immigrated to Palestine from Romania before Israel’s establishment.