The IMEU provides journalists with experts and other sources for stories, as well as resources, information, and analysis about Palestine and Palestinians. Oftentimes, that means connecting journalists with sources who have been through extremely traumatic incidents, affecting children and adults alike. Given the sensitivities surrounding this important topic, The IMEU has put together some resources for trauma-informed reporting that we hope will assist you in responsibly interviewing Palestinians.

Palestinians, particularly those currently in Gaza, the West Bank or those who have recently evacuated, have unique experiences to which many others can’t relate. Generational trauma, constant displacement, being surrounded by death at every turn, an ongoing Israeli-made famine, and the current genocide have led Palestinian mental health experts to conclude that it’s more accurate to say Palestinians face CTSD (chronic or continuous traumatic stress disorder) versus PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). This was true even before Israel’s current genocide in Gaza, given the constant nature of Israeli attacks that span decades.

Trauma-informed reporting acknowledges the various responses a source can have when discussing certain lived experiences.

By utilizing trauma-informed reporting techniques, journalists can report both ethically and responsibly while minimizing harm to their sources.

Get clear, informed consent. This means explaining the process, what “on-the-record” or “on background” means, especially given the varying levels of media literacy in Palestinian communities.

Palestinians in America are not immune to trauma simply because they live abroad. Many also experience generational trauma because of their familial history of forced displacement, and often face racism based on their identity and origin. This is especially true after October 2023.

As sources, children are particularly vulnerable, and the utmost care should be taken when interviewing them. A 2020 study showed more than 53% of Palestinian children in Gaza suffer from PTSD, a number that is likely to increase following Israel’s ongoing attacks. Having a parent or advocate present in the room while interviewing children is highly suggested to ensure their well-being.

Trust is important, and building it may take some time.

Transparency is key – share your goals for the story, the overall process, deadline and keep in communication throughout the process.

Ask permission for things like starting to record the interview, and taking notes or photos.

Let your source know they are also in control – if they feel overwhelmed, want to pause, go back to a certain point later, allow them to do so. Perhaps they can even choose the location or time of the interview. Because survivors of trauma often feel as if they lack control, sharing that the interview is as much theirs as it is yours will help them feel some sense of agency over their own story.

Be mindful of both the emotional and physical cues of trauma – because trauma is attached to memories, recounting those events can be as if the source is reliving that trauma. Crying, aggressive behavior, dilated pupils, excess sweating, and dissociation are signs of trauma manifesting emotionally and physically.

Mirror back what you heard from your source, to your source. This can be as simple as saying: “I want to make sure I understood what you said correctly – can I share what I heard you say? Is that ok?”

Close with a thank you and next steps – let them know more about the process and timeline, and make sure you keep in touch throughout.

Overall, be mindful and sensitive to possible pain points and treat the source with respect. They are sharing the most vulnerable and traumatic aspects of their lives with you, and are entrusting you to tell their story fairly, accurately, and with compassion.

Ask your newsroom leadership about organizing a training on trauma-informed reporting by the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma.



Additional resources:

Trauma-informed Reporting 101

Tip Sheet: Ethics and Practice when Interviewing Victims

Working with a Traumatized Child: Creating a Frame and Minimizing Harm

Reporting on Refugees Who Have Survived Trauma

Trauma-Aware Journalism: News Industry Toolkit

Toolkit: Trauma-Informed Journalism

Dart Center Style Guide for Trauma-informed Journalism