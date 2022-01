Weapons to Israel | IMEU Policy Backgrounder

Public money spent by the US government on weapons to Israel could be spent much better on domestic needs.

The federal budget is a reflection of our country’s priorities. According to the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights , with the money we spend on weapons to the Israeli military every year, we could instead fund the salaries of nearly 47,000 school teachers, or fund 51,000 clean energy jobs, or provide 653,000 students with Pell grants, or provide healthcare to 1.6 million uninsured children, or provide food assistance to 2.5 million people. This map also provides a useful breakdown of these numbers by state and congressional distric