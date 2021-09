Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (foreground) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (center), two of the progressive members of Congress leading the opposition to increased funding for Iron Dome. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP/Rex/Shutterstock)

Iron Dome is a missile defense system developed by Israel and funded by U.S. taxpayers. This weapons technology has been used primarily to help enforce Israel’s nearly 15-year-old siege and naval blockade of Gaza, which the UN and human rights organizations

How much U.S. taxpayer money has gone to fund Iron Dome so far?

Israel is the largest recipient of foreign funding in U.S. history and the only country that does not have any country-specific human rights conditions attached to its military funding. Since Israel was established in 1948, the U.S. has given it more than

Some members of Congress want to give Israel an additional $1 billion for Iron Dome, which amounts to about 60% of what the U.S. has given Israel already for it over a decade. Israel requested the increase, which was first

Congress already funds Iron Dome. Israel has not proven or shown any actual need for more funding, let alone a whopping $1 billion, which is significantly more than what it has requested/used in the past. Progressives oppose rubber-stamping an additional billion in American taxpayer dollars to create a slush fund for Israel’s human rights abusing military.

Progressives also object to how the provision to increase funding was originally tacked onto a larger must-pass spending bill with little time to debate it. This is a major increase and not something that should be taken lightly.

Israel is an apartheid state carrying out a belligerent military occupation, and is currently under investigation for war crimes by the International Criminal Court. Progressives believe Congress should treat any military funding to Israel, even if deemed “defensive”, with enhanced scrutiny to ensure American taxpayer dollars are not funding human rights abuses and war crimes.

Progressives and others who object to the increase in funding also believe the money that is wasted subsidizing Israeli human rights abuses should be spent on desperately needed programs to help Americans and others, including healthcare, housing, education, and stopping climate change, all of which are frequently deemed too costly by more conservative Democrats and Republicans.

Progressives and others also believe the only way toward a truly just and sustainable peace is for Israel to end its systematic dispossession of Palestinians and other grave violations of their rights. This includes ending the cruel siege and blockade of Gaza. Upholding and increasing unconditional military funds to Israel - especially in the wake of its latest military assault on Gaza and ongoing forced displacement of Palestinians in Jerusalem and elsewhere - would only serve to prolong and exacerbate the violence of the status quo.