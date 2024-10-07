One Year of Israel’s Genocide in Gaza: By the Numbers

Hungry Palestinian children search for food in the garbage in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, as a result of Israel's weaponization of hunger against the population. July 2024. (Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)
Palestinian fatalities
- More than 41,870: Number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli military. More than 10,000 others have been reported missing under the rubble and presumed dead. Most of the dead are women and children. According to an analysis by Oxfam: “More women and children have been killed in Gaza by the Israeli military over the past year than the equivalent period of any other conflict over the past two decades.”
- As many as 186,000 or more: Estimate of the total number of Palestinian deaths directly or indirectly attributable to Israel’s genocide as of July 2024, including from reproductive, communicable, and non-communicable diseases, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal.
- More than 16,750: Number of Palestinian children killed by the Israeli military, including approximately 1,300 infants and toddlers under the age of two. More than 4,000 others are estimated to be missing under the rubble and presumed dead. As noted by U.N.I.C.E.F.: “The Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world to be a child.”
- At least 6,297: Number of Palestinian women killed by the Israeli military.
- At least 2,955: Number elderly Palestinians killed by the Israeli military.
- At least 902: Number of Palestinian families killed by the Israeli military, with the entire familial line wiped out.
- More than 900: Number of Palestinian medical workers killed by the Israeli military, including at least 165 doctors (including more than 50 highly specialized doctors), and 260 nurses.
- At least 306:: Number of Palestinian humanitarian workers killed by the Israeli military, including at least 222 who worked for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (U.N.R.W.A.). An investigation by Forensic Architecture documented more than 40 attacks by the Israeli military on Palestinians seeking aid and the destruction of more than 100 shelters that distributed humanitarian aid, noting: “When flour is distributed to bakeries, bakeries are targeted. When aid starts to be distributed to schools, then schools become the target,”
- At least 157: Number of Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli military. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Israel's war in Gaza is “the most dangerous situation for journalists we have ever seen.”
- At least 60: Number of Palestinians who have died in Israeli captivity since October 2023, including at least three doctors.
Palestinians wounded & maimed by the Israeli military
- More than 97,000: Total number of Palestinians wounded.
- More than 22,500: Number of Palestinians with life-changing injuries, requiring rehabilitation services “now and for years to come”, according to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). As noted by the W.H.O.:
“Services such as wound care, physical therapy, and psychological support are either inaccessible or entirely unavailable, leaving thousands at risk of further complications, disabilities or even death… Gaza’s only limb reconstruction and rehabilitation centre… has been non-functional since December 2023 due to lack of supplies and staff, and was further damaged in a February 2024 [Israeli] raid.”
- More than 1,000: Number of Palestinian children who have had one or both legs amputated - between October and November 2023 alone, including babies as young as one-year-old. As noted by Save the Children: “It’s likely that many more children have suffered leg and arm amputations since then.” Many children have had limbs amputated without anesthesia due to Israel destroying the medical system and preventing the entry of medical supplies.
Palestinians forcibly displaced by the Israeli military
- Nearly 2 million: Number of Palestinians who have been driven from their homes by the Israeli military, about 90% of the population. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee for their lives in terror repeatedly, some as many as 10 times. Israel has forced people into a smaller and smaller area of Gaza while bombing them over and over again in areas it designated “safe zones,” including dropping massive 2,000 pound bombs on civilians in “safe zones” more than 200 times in just the first six weeks of the genocide.
Starvation & malnutrition caused by Israel’s weaponization of hunger
“Children in Gaza have been dying from starvation-related complications since the Israeli government began using starvation as a weapon of war, a war crime… [Since October 2023] the Israeli government has deliberately blocked the delivery of aid, food, and fuel into Gaza, while impeding humanitarian assistance and depriving civilians of the means to survive. Israeli officials ordering or carrying out these actions are committing collective punishment against the civilian population and the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, both of which are war crimes."
- Approximately 500,000: Number of Palestinians suffering from “extreme levels of hunger” in Gaza (as of September 2024).
- More than 21,600: Number of Palestinian children aged six months to five years diagnosed with acute malnutrition in Gaza.
Spread of disease
- 26: Percentage of Palestinians who have fallen severely ill from easily preventable diseases because of a lack of clean water and sanitation due to Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s water, sanitation, and health care systems, and blocking entry of humanitarian aid.
- More than 995,000: Number of Palestinians diagnosed with acute respiratory infections, out of a population of 2.3 million people. There have also been more than 577,000 cases of acute watery diarrhea, 107,000 cases of jaundice, and 12,000 cases of bloody diarrhea. As noted by the U.N.: “the real number of infections [is] likely much higher.”
- At least 40,000: Number of cases of Hepatitis A, including in children, reported by U.N. shelters and health clinics in Gaza as of August 2024, compared to 85 in the same period prior to October 2023.
- 560,000: Number of Palestinian children vaccinated for polio after high concentrations of the virus was found in sewage and the first polio case was detected in Gaza in 25 years in August 2024, in a 10-year-old boy.
Palestinians taken captive by the Israeli military & tortured
- Many thousands: Number of Palestinians taken captive from Gaza by Israel’s occupying army, most of them civilians. The actual number is unknown because Israel hasn't made it public, however Israel is known to be holding almost 10,000 Palestinians in captivity including those taken from the occupied West Bank including 240 children and nearly 100 women. About one-third are being held without charge or trial. According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights:
“The staggering number of men, women, children, doctors, journalists and human rights defenders detained since 7 October, most of them without charge or trial and held in deplorable conditions, along with reports of ill-treatment and torture and violation of due process guarantees, raises serious concerns regarding the arbitrariness and the fundamentally punitive nature of such arrests and detention.”
- At least 60: Number of Palestinians who have died in Israeli captivity since October 2023, including at least three doctors.
- Palestinians, including women and children, being held by Israel have been systematically abused and tortured by their Israeli captors, including sexual assault and rape. In addition to sexual violence, Palestinians have been subject to severe beatings, electrocution, including on their genitals, dog attacks, waterboarding, constant handcuffing leading to amputations of limbs, medical negligence, being shackled to hospital beds blindfolded in diapers, being forced to maintain stress positions for hours at a time, deprived of adequate food, water, and sleep, and other forms of torture. As noted by a group of independent U.N. rights experts in August 2024:
“Israel’s widespread and systemic abuse of Palestinians in detention and arbitrary arrest practices over decades, coupled with the absence of any restraints by the Israeli State since 7 October 2023, paint a shocking picture enabled by absolute impunity… Israel’s genocidal destruction in Gaza, which is spreading across the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, serves as the backdrop to its abusive detention programme today.”
Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s health care system
- At least 512: Number of Israeli military attacks on hospitals and other health care facilities in Gaza, which killed at least 759 Palestinians and wounded 1,000 others. As noted by the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Israel has been waging an “unrelenting war” on Gaza’s health care system and a “shameful war on health care workers,” with the result that the “health care infrastructure in the Gaza strip has been completely obliterated.”
- More than 900: Number of Palestinian medical workers killed by the Israeli military, including at least 165 doctors (including more than 50 highly specialized doctors), and 260 nurses.
- At least 310: Number of Palestinian health care workers taken captive by the Israeli military in Gaza and tortured, including at least 214 doctors, nurses, and other medical workers abducted while on duty. At least three doctors have died in Israeli custody: Dr. Adnan Al-Bursh, head of orthopedics at Al-Shifa Hospital, who was imprisoned for four months and tortured, Dr. Iyad Al Rantisi, director of the women’s hospital in the Kamal Adwan Hospital, who was also tortured and died while under interrogation, and Dr. Ziad Eldalou, an internal medicine physician who was taken captive along with other health care workers while on duty at Al Shifa Hospital and reportedly died three days later. As noted by Human Rights Watch:
“The detention of healthcare workers in the context of the Israeli military’s repeated attacks on hospitals in Gaza has contributed to the catastrophic degradation of the besieged territory’s health care system.”
- 0: Number of fully functional hospitals remaining in Gaza.
- 19: Number of hospitals destroyed or otherwise completely knocked out of service, leaving only 17 partially functional hospitals for 2.3 million people, with all remaining hospitals suffering from shortages of fuel, medical supplies, and clean water.
- 31: Number of hospitals damaged or destroyed by Israeli military attacks, out of a total of 36 hospitals.
Israel’s destruction of Palestinian homes
Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s water, sanitation, & other civilian infrastructure
- 70: Percent of Gaza’s sewage pumps destroyed, along with all five of Gaza’s wastewater treatment plants. In July 2024, Oxfam released a report entitled “Water War Crimes,” noting:
“Israel has been systematically weaponizing water against Palestinians in Gaza, showing disregard for human life and international law.
“Israel’s cutting of external water supply, systematic destruction of water facilities and deliberate aid obstruction have reduced the amount of water available in Gaza by 94% to 4.74 litres (1.25 gallons) a day per person – just under a third of the recommended minimum in emergencies and less than a single toilet flush.”
- 0: Number of functioning power plants in Gaza after Israel cut off fuel supplies. Israel also cut off electricity flowing into Gaza, so the electrical grid has no power.
- Approximately $18.5 billion: Estimated cost of damage done to Gaza’s critical infrastructure by Israeli military attacks.
Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s educational system
- More than 87: Percentage of schools that have been severely damaged or destroyed, including all 12 of Gaza’s universities. None of the 200 schools run by the U.N. are operating, with many serving as shelters for displaced people.
- More than 600,000: Number of students who have no access to formal education or safe learning spaces due to Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s schools and ongoing attacks.
Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s religious, cultural, & heritage sites
Legal rulings & warrants
- 2: Number of court rulings that Israel may be guilty of genocide in Gaza: from the International Court of Justice, which continues to investigate, and a U.S. federal court.
- 2: Number of warrants requested by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, for the arrests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including:
- “Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.”
- “Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health.”
- “Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population.”
- “Extermination and/or murder… including in the context of deaths caused by starvation.”
- 1: Number of landmark decisions by the International Court of Justice ruling Israel is occupying Gaza (and was prior to October 2023), and that its military occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza is illegal under international law, as is its settlement enterprise. The court also concluded that the racist system of oppression Israel has imposed on Palestinians amounts to apartheid, ordering Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian land, dismantle its settlements, allow the return of displaced Palestinians, and make reparations to Palestinians.
U.S. government complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza
- Nearly $18 billion: Amount of funding the U.S. government has appropriated for Israel’s military since its genocidal campaign in Gaza began in October 2023. Another $20 billion in weapons transfers to Israel was approved by the Biden administration in August 2024.
- More than 50,000: Number of tons of weapons and military equipment the U.S. has sent to Israel since October 2023, delivered on 500 transport planes and 107 ships.
- More than 24,500: Number of bombs and missiles the U.S. has transferred to Israel since its genocidal campaign began, including at least 14,000 massive 2,000-pound bombs; 6,500 500-pound bombs; 3,000 Hellfire missiles; and 1,000 bunker buster bombs. The U.S. has also supplied Israel with more than 57,000 artillery shells and more than 13,000 tank shells.
- 3: Number of U.N. cease-fire resolutions vetoed by President Joe Biden.
- 2: Number of U.S. government agencies specializing in the delivery of humanitarian aid, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, that concluded Israel is deliberately blocking the entry of aid to Gaza, in violation of U.S. and international law, whose opinions Secretary of State Antony Blinken disregarded when he claimed falsely to Congress in May 2024 that Israel is not preventing aid from getting into Gaza.
- Nearly $230 million: Amount President Biden spent building a floating pier off Gaza’s coast to deliver humanitarian aid rather than forcing Israel to open Gaza’s land crossings, as U.S. government and other aid agencies were calling for, which would have been far more efficient and effective. President Biden approved the pier despite opposition from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). It was repeatedly knocked out of service by stormy seas, only operating for 20 days before being decommissioned in July 2024 - while Palestinians continued to starve and die due to Israel preventing the entry of food, water, and medicine. A week before it was decommissioned, a group of independent U.N. rights experts announced “famine has spread across the entire Gaza strip,” and called on the international community to “prioritise the delivery of humanitarian aid by land by any means necessary.”
U.S. public opinion on Israel’s genocide in Gaza
- 61: Percent of Americans who want the U.S. to stop sending weapons to Israel (as of June 2024).
- 77: Percent of Democrats who want the U.S. to stop sending weapons to Israel (as of June 2024).
- 40: Percent of Republicans who want the U.S. to stop sending weapons to Israel (as of June 2024).
- 56: Percent of Democrats who believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza (as of May 2024).