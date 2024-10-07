One Year of Israel’s Genocide in Gaza: By the Numbers

Hungry Palestinian children search for food in the garbage in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, as a result of Israel's weaponization of hunger against the population. July 2024. (Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)



Palestinian fatalities



Palestinians wounded & maimed by the Israeli military

More than 97,000 : Total number of Palestinians wounded .

: Total number of . More than 22,500: Number of Palestinians with life-changing injuries, requiring rehabilitation services “now and for years to come”, according to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). As noted by the W.H.O.:

“Services such as wound care, physical therapy, and psychological support are either inaccessible or entirely unavailable, leaving thousands at risk of further complications, disabilities or even death… Gaza’s only limb reconstruction and rehabilitation centre… has been non-functional since December 2023 due to lack of supplies and staff, and was further damaged in a February 2024 [Israeli] raid.”

More than 1,000: Number of Palestinian children who have had one or both legs amputated - between October and November 2023 alone, including babies as young as one-year-old. As noted by Save the Children: “It’s likely that many more children have suffered leg and arm amputations since then.” Many children have had limbs amputated without anesthesia due to Israel destroying the medical system and preventing the entry of medical supplies.



Palestinians forcibly displaced by the Israeli military

Nearly 2 million: Number of Palestinians who have been driven from their homes by the Israeli military, about 90% of the population. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee for their lives in terror repeatedly, some as many as 10 times. Israel has forced people into a smaller and smaller area of Gaza while bombing them over and over again in areas it designated “safe zones,” including dropping massive 2,000 pound bombs on civilians in “safe zones” more than 200 times in just the first six weeks of the genocide.



Starvation & malnutrition caused by Israel’s weaponization of hunger

At least 38: Number of Palestinians who have died from hunger and malnutrition (as of September 2024), including at least 28 children under the age of five, due to Israel’s weaponization of starvation against the population of Gaza. As noted by Human Rights Watch:

“Children in Gaza have been dying from starvation-related complications since the Israeli government began using starvation as a weapon of war, a war crime… [Since October 2023] the Israeli government has deliberately blocked the delivery of aid, food, and fuel into Gaza, while impeding humanitarian assistance and depriving civilians of the means to survive. Israeli officials ordering or carrying out these actions are committing collective punishment against the civilian population and the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, both of which are war crimes."

Approximately 500,000: Number of Palestinians suffering from “extreme levels of hunger” in Gaza (as of September 2024).

Number of in Gaza (as of September 2024). More than 21,600: Number of Palestinian children aged six months to five years diagnosed with acute malnutrition in Gaza.



Spread of disease

26 : Percentage of Palestinians who have fallen severely ill from easily preventable diseases because of a lack of clean water and sanitation due to Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s water, sanitation, and health care systems, and blocking entry of humanitarian aid.

: Percentage of because of a lack of clean water and sanitation More than 995,000 : Number of Palestinians diagnosed with acute respiratory infections , out of a population of 2.3 million people. There have also been more than 577,000 cases of acute watery diarrhea, 107,000 cases of jaundice , and 12,000 cases of bloody diarrhea . As noted by the U.N.: “the real number of infections [is] likely much higher.”

: Number of , out of a population of 2.3 million people. There have also been cases of cases of , and cases of . As noted by the At least 40,000 : Number of cases of Hepatitis A, including in children, reported by U.N. shelters and health clinics in Gaza as of August 2024, compared to 85 in the same period prior to October 2023.

: Number of cases of reported by as of August 2024, in the same period prior to October 2023. 560,000: Number of Palestinian children vaccinated for polio after high concentrations of the virus was found in sewage and the first polio case was detected in Gaza in 25 years in August 2024, in a 10-year-old boy.



Palestinians taken captive by the Israeli military & tortured

Many thousands: Number of Palestinians taken captive from Gaza by Israel’s occupying army, most of them civilians. The actual number is unknown because Israel hasn't made it public, however Israel is known to be holding almost 10,000 Palestinians in captivity including those taken from the occupied West Bank including 240 children and nearly 100 women. About one-third are being held without charge or trial. According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights:

“The staggering number of men, women, children, doctors, journalists and human rights defenders detained since 7 October, most of them without charge or trial and held in deplorable conditions, along with reports of ill-treatment and torture and violation of due process guarantees, raises serious concerns regarding the arbitrariness and the fundamentally punitive nature of such arrests and detention.”

“Israel’s widespread and systemic abuse of Palestinians in detention and arbitrary arrest practices over decades, coupled with the absence of any restraints by the Israeli State since 7 October 2023, paint a shocking picture enabled by absolute impunity… Israel’s genocidal destruction in Gaza, which is spreading across the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, serves as the backdrop to its abusive detention programme today.”



Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s health care system

“The detention of healthcare workers in the context of the Israeli military’s repeated attacks on hospitals in Gaza has contributed to the catastrophic degradation of the besieged territory’s health care system.”

0: Number of fully functional hospitals remaining in Gaza.

Number of 19 : Number of hospitals destroyed or otherwise completely knocked out of service , leaving only 17 partially functional hospitals for 2.3 million people, with all remaining hospitals suffering from shortages of fuel , medical supplies, and clean water.

: Number of , leaving hospitals for 2.3 million people, with 31: Number of hospitals damaged or destroyed by Israeli military attacks, out of a total of 36 hospitals.



Israel’s destruction of Palestinian homes

At least 370,000 : Number of Palestinian homes damaged.

: Number of More than 79,000: Number of Palestinian homes completely destroyed.



Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s water, sanitation, & other civilian infrastructure

70: Percent of Gaza’s sewage pumps destroyed, along with all five of Gaza’s wastewater treatment plants. In July 2024, Oxfam released a report entitled “Water War Crimes,” noting:

“Israel has been systematically weaponizing water against Palestinians in Gaza, showing disregard for human life and international law.

“Israel’s cutting of external water supply, systematic destruction of water facilities and deliberate aid obstruction have reduced the amount of water available in Gaza by 94% to 4.74 litres (1.25 gallons) a day per person – just under a third of the recommended minimum in emergencies and less than a single toilet flush.”

0 : Number of functioning power plants in Gaza after Israel cut off fuel supplies. Israel also cut off electricity flowing into Gaza, so the electrical grid has no power .

: Number of after so the electrical grid Approximately $18.5 billion: Estimated cost of damage done to Gaza’s critical infrastructure by Israeli military attacks.



Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s educational system

More than 87 : Percentage of schools that have been severely damaged or destroyed , including all 12 of Gaza’s universities . None of the 200 schools run by the U.N. are operating, with many serving as shelters for displaced people.

: Percentage of , including . schools run by the are operating, with many serving as shelters for displaced people. More than 600,000: Number of students who have no access to formal education or safe learning spaces due to Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s schools and ongoing attacks.



Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s religious, cultural, & heritage sites

Legal rulings & warrants

2: Number of court rulings that Israel may be guilty of genocide in Gaza : from the International Court of Justice , which continues to investigate , and a U.S. federal court.

Number of : from the , which , and a 2: Number of warrants requested by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, for the arrests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant for war crimes and crimes against humanity , including: “ Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.” “ Wilfully causing great suffering , or serious injury to body or health.” “Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population .” “ Extermination and/or murder … including in the context of deaths caused by starvation.”

Number of by the chief prosecutor of the for the , including: 1: Number of landmark decisions by the International Court of Justice ruling Israel is occupying Gaza (and was prior to October 2023), and that its military occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza is illegal under international law, as is its settlement enterprise. The court also concluded that the racist system of oppression Israel has imposed on Palestinians amounts to apartheid, ordering Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian land, dismantle its settlements, allow the return of displaced Palestinians, and make reparations to Palestinians.



