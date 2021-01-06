Palestine: 2020 in Review

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, January 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis)

Palestinians Killed & Injured by Israeli Forces

30: Total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories (the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza), according to the United Nations, including 27 who were shot with live ammunition.

9: Number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territories.

2,639: Total number of Palestinians injured by Israeli forces in the occupied territories, including 407 children.



Homes Destroyed & Palestinians Displaced by Israel

273: Number of Palestinian homes destroyed by Israel in the occupied territories, including 121 in East Jerusalem and 152 in the West Bank, according to B’Tselem: The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories. Often, Palestinians are forced to destroy their own homes or face a large fine from Israeli authorities to do it.

848: Total number of Palestinian homes and other structures (including businesses and agricultural works) destroyed by Israel in the occupied territories, according to the UN, mostly for being built without permits from Israeli authorities that are “almost impossible to obtain.”

1006: Number of Palestinians in the occupied territories displaced by Israel’s destruction of their homes, including 379 in East Jerusalem (194 of them minors) and 627 in the West Bank (325 of them minors), according to B’Tselem.

More than 100,000: Number of Palestinian homes destroyed by the Israeli government in the occupied territories and inside Israel since the state was established in 1948, according to the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions.



Expansion of Illegal Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Land

12,159: Number of settlement units that passed one of the planning stages, to be built on occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank (not including East Jerusalem) in violation of international law and numerous UN resolutions, according to settlement watchdog group Peace Now. It was the highest number since they began recording it in 2012.

256: Number of Israeli settlements built illegally on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, including 132 official settlements, and 124 nascent settlement “outposts” built in violation of Israeli law as well as international law but with the tacit approval of successive Israeli governments.

Approximately 650,000: Total number of Israeli settlers living on occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.



Palestinian Political Prisoners in Israeli Jails (as of December 2020)

4400: Number of Palestinian political prisoners, according to Addameer: Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.

440: Number of Palestinians imprisoned without charge or trial by Israel using a practice called “administrative detention.”

160: Number of Palestinian children imprisoned by Israel.

37: Number of Palestinian women imprisoned by Israel.

8: Number of Palestinian Legislative Council members imprisoned by Israel, including 4 being held without charge or trial.



Israeli Settler Violence Against Palestinians

340: Number of attacks by Jewish settlers causing injuries to Palestinians that required medical treatment and/or damage to their property in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the UN.

130: Number of Palestinians injured by settler attacks.

9,326: Number of Palestinian trees damaged or destroyed by settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

176: Number of Palestinian vehicles vandalized by Jewish settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Frequently: Israeli soldiers accompany and protect settlers while they assault Palestinians and their property, sometimes joining the attack (see video). Sometimes, the soldiers also detain or arrest the Palestinian victims instead of the Israeli perpetrators (see video).



Notable Events of 2020