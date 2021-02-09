Fact Sheet: Israel’s Responsibility to Vaccinate Palestinians During the Pandemic

The Oslo Accords
, a series of agreements signed by Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization between 1993 and 1999, and the Palestinian Authority, which was created under Oslo, were not intended to be permanent
. Instead, the Oslo process was supposed to lead to Palestinian statehood by 1999, but that never happened because of Israeli settlement construction and other actions
that rendered the creation of an independent Palestinian state all but impossible. Today, the Palestinian Authority continues to operate under the overall control of Israel. However, even under Oslo
, Israel is required to “cooperate in combating” epidemics and contagious diseases with the Palestinian Authority.