Fact Sheet: Israel’s Responsibility to Vaccinate Palestinians During the Pandemic

Even if the Oslo Accords were still valid, Israel’s responsibilities as the occupying power under the Fourth Geneva Convention would still supersede it,

something that has been repeatedly affirmed by the UN and human rights organizations. This is also true in Gaza , despite Israel’s withdrawal of its settlers in 2005. In January 2021, in response to the claim, the Oslo Accords negate Israel’s responsibilities as the occupying power, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967 declared : “