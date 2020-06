More than 80% of the land in Israel is state-owned and controlled by the Israel Land Authority and quasi-governmental agencies like the JNF. The JNF itself owns more than 10% of the land in Israel and systematically discriminates against Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up about 20% of the population, in its allocation. In 2004, following a Supreme Court petition challenging the discriminatory charter of the JNF, the ILA agreed to temporarily open JNF bids to any citizen of Israel, regardless of ethnicity, but if a non-Jewish citizen won the bid to the land, the ILA agreed to compensate the JNF with other equivalent state land. Together with Admissions Committees, the JNF and Israel's discriminatory land policies make it extremely difficult for Palestinian citizens of Israel to gain access state lands for residential, commercial, agricultural, or other uses.