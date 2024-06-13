Explainer: Israel’s Settlement Enterprise (West Bank & East Jerusalem)

What are Israeli settlements?

Israeli settlements are segregated housing units for Jewish Israelis built on Palestinian land (the West Bank and East Jerusalem) occupied by the Israeli military in the June 1967 war. Israel also built settlements on Palestinian land in Gaza (which it has militarily occupied since 1967 as well), which were dismantled in 2005 as part of a unilateral Israeli plan to “freeze” peace negotiations with the Palestinians. ( Note: Israel has also built settlements on Syrian land in the occupied Golan Heights. This explainer focuses on settlements on Palestinian land.)

Are Israeli settlements legal?

What is United States policy on settlements?

With the exception of the administration of President Donald Trump, official United States policy has never accepted Israeli settlements as legal. Despite this, the US has effectively paid for Israel’s settlement enterprise by giving Israel billions of dollars in military and other funding annually for decades.

What impact do Israeli settlements have on Palestinians?

How many Israeli settlers & settlements are there?

There are upwards of 700,000 (as of 2023) Israeli settlers living illegally on occupied Palestinian land, including more than 470,000 in the West Bank and more than 229,000 in East Jerusalem.

