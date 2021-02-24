Fact Sheet: Meir Kahane & The Extremist Kahanist Movement

Kahane called for a strict separation of Jews and non-Jews and for the enslavement or expulsion of indigenous Palestinians

“Non-Jews will be obliged to assume duties, taxes and slavery. If he does not agree to slavery and taxes, he will be forcibly deported.”

“A non-Jew will not live within the jurisdiction of the city of Jerusalem.”

“A non-Jew who has a marital relationship with a Jew is liable to 50 years in prison. A Jewish prostitute or a Jewish male who has an affair with a non-Jewish male is sentenced to five years in prison.”