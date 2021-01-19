Quick Facts: Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the US & UN

In November 2018, Airbnb announced it would cease listing properties in Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank, in line with international law
and calls from human rights organizations, as part of a policy designed to stop the company from contributing to “existing human suffering.” The next day, Erdan wrote to the governors of New York, Florida, Missouri, and California, asking them to pressure Airbnb to reverse its decision. According to an Amnesty International statement
condemning anti-BDS laws, “After several states took action against Airbnb, it changed course and said it would not remove settlement listings from its platform.” In January 2019, Erdan threatened to ban Amnesty
from Israel and the occupied territories after it called on Airbnb
and other companies to end their dealings with Israeli settlements, stating
: “Amnesty International, that hypocritical organization that speaks in the name of human rights, is acting to promote a boycott of Israelis as part of a campaign of anti-Semitic delegitimization.”