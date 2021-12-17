Fact Sheet: The Central Fund of Israel

Members of the Duweik family, Abed, Asma, and their children Salwa, Aiham, and Salma, who are among the hundreds of Palestinians facing forced displacement from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem by settler groups funded by the Central Fund of Israel. (Photo: Tali Mayer)

What is the Central Fund of Israel?

Established in 1979, the Central Fund of Israel is a New York-based 501(c)(3) registered non-profit organization that funds hundreds of Jewish organizations in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, including some of the most extreme and violent elements in Israeli society and dozens of settler groups that are forcibly displacing Palestinians from their homes and taking their land.

“Dozens of West Bank [settler] groups seem to view the fund as little more than a vehicle for channeling donations back to themselves, instructing their supporters that if they want a tax break, they must direct their contributions there first.”

CFI enjoys charitable status in the US despite the fact that many of the groups it funds are engaged in serious violations of international law that contradict and undermine longstanding US foreign policy, efforts to make peace, and harm Palestinians. Some also violate anti-discrimination provisions in federal law regarding registered 501(c)(3)s and/or are made up of followers of the notorious violent extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach party, Jewish Defense League, and offshoots are classified terrorist organizations by the US government because of the violence of their members. In August 2021, seven Democratic members of Congress urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to review the tax-exempt status of CFI and similar groups, noting: “Tax-exempt nonprofit status allows US-based 501(c)(3) entities and their US-based donors to receive an effective subsidy from the US government to support serious breaches of international law and violations of internationally recognized human rights related to the expansion of the illegal Israeli settlement enterprise.”



Who runs CFI?

CFI was founded and is operated by members of the Marcus family out of a textile business in Manhattan owned by Israeli-American brothers Jay and Itamar Marcus, who both live in the illegal settlement of Efrat on occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank. Jay Marcus is president of CFI.

Itamar Marcus, who was CFI vice president from 1999 to 2008, runs a right-wing settler propaganda outfit called Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) whose highly problematic claims are frequently cited by western politicians and media, perpetuating racist stereotypes of Palestinians and impacting US and European policy. CFI gave more than half a million dollars to PMW while Itamar Marcus was vice president of the fund.



Notable extremist groups funded by CFI

Ateret Cohanim: A far-right religious nationalist organization working to displace Palestinians in the Old City and neighborhood of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem, in order to replace them with Jewish settlers, part of a plan to “Judaize” the area. Ateret Cohanim does this by purchasing property (or receiving it from the Israeli government), often using dubious and illegal methods like blackmail and middlemen to disguise the real buyer, and using discriminatory Israeli laws to evict Palestinians from their homes, which are then handed over to Jewish settlers. According to Human Rights Watch, “Ateret Cohanim aims to create a Jewish neighborhood in the heart of Silwan, putting 700 Palestinians at risk of eviction.”

Honenu provides legal and financial support to Jewish extremists who have been accused of or convicted of violent attacks, including murder, against Palestinians and liberal Israelis. Those who have received support from Honenu include one of the settlers who murdered three members of the Dawabsha family, a one-year-old baby boy and his parents, in 2015; Ami Popper, who murdered seven Palestinians in 1990; Yigal Amir, who assassinated Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995; and Jack Teitel, an American-born settler who carried out a series of violent attacks over a number of years against Palestinians, left-wing Israelis, and LGBTQ people, including the murder of at least two Palestinians. Temple Mount & Land of Israel Faithful Movement / Temple Mount Heritage Foundation: The so-called “Temple Mount Faithful” are messianic Jewish extremists who want to build a Jewish temple in the revered 1,300-year-old Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, because it stands on the site of two ancient Jewish temples. Once on the fringes of Israeli society, in recent decades they’ve become increasingly mainstream, including among their numbers senior government officials. Their provocations in and around the Noble Sanctuary are a source of constant tension in Jerusalem and threaten to ignite a major religious conflagration in the region and beyond. According to the Temple Mount & Land of Israel Faithful Movement’s website, their “Long Term Objectives” include:

“Liberating the Temple Mount [Noble Sanctuary] from Arab (Islamic) occupation… The Temple Mount can never be consecrated to the Name of G-d without removing these pagan shrines. It has been suggested that they be removed, transferred to and rebuilt at Mecca.”